VIMworld One Day Trading Volume Tops $158,938.00 (VEED)

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 5th. During the last week, VIMworld has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. VIMworld has a total market capitalization of $38.83 million and approximately $158,938.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIMworld coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00084176 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000345 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00054737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

VIMworld Coin Profile

VIMworld is a coin. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

Buying and Selling VIMworld

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIMworld should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIMworld using one of the exchanges listed above.

