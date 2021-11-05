Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Shares Bought by Sphera Funds Management LTD.

Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) by 142.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,742 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned 1.30% of Vincerx Pharma worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the first quarter worth $9,650,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the first quarter worth $1,508,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 259.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 326,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after buying an additional 235,481 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC boosted its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 226.8% during the second quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 271,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 188,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 50.0% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 749,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,742,000 after buying an additional 249,999 shares during the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VINC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.62. 38,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,910. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.71. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $307.33 million and a PE ratio of -7.17.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.18. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

VINC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vincerx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Laidlaw initiated coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Vincerx Pharma from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vincerx Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

