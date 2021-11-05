Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

Virtu Financial has a payout ratio of 24.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Virtu Financial to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $27.91. 1,180,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,943. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.98. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of -0.33.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The company had revenue of $354.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

VIRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

In other news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $39,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virtu Financial stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 235.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 533,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 374,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Virtu Financial worth $14,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

