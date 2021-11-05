VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Stake Reduced by Sphera Funds Management LTD.

Sphera Funds Management LTD. reduced its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,080,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,485 shares during the quarter. VistaGen Therapeutics comprises approximately 0.9% of Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned 2.12% of VistaGen Therapeutics worth $12,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

VTGN stock remained flat at $$2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,146. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $3.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69. The stock has a market cap of $468.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.85.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.37 million. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.73% and a negative net margin of 1,561.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other VistaGen Therapeutics news, CFO Jerrold Duane Dotson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VTGN shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

