Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 873,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,440 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.18% of Vistra worth $16,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 18.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,085,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Vistra by 371.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,611,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,939,000 after buying an additional 9,938,134 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vistra by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,132,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,956,000 after buying an additional 807,397 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Vistra by 86.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,134,000 after buying an additional 3,651,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 13.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,256,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,275,000 after buying an additional 876,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VST opened at $19.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

