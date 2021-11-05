Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.27

Vitality Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VBIO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.27 and traded as high as $0.30. Vitality Biopharma shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 14,443 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.27.

Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Malachite Innovations, Inc engages in unlocking the power of cannabinoids for the treatment of serious neurological and inflammatory disorders. It operates through Pharmaceutical Operations and Clinical Operations segments. The Clinical Operations segment focuses on treating patients suffering from addiction and dependency.

