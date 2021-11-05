VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.56.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VIZIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

NYSE:VZIO opened at $18.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.33. VIZIO has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $401.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.02 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VIZIO will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 9,690 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $177,036.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Eugene Russell sold 65,931 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $1,398,396.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 937,555 shares of company stock worth $19,367,182 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VZIO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter valued at about $30,314,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in VIZIO by 752.4% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,077,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,876,000 after acquiring an additional 950,690 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in VIZIO during the second quarter worth about $22,854,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in VIZIO by 77.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,656,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,750,000 after acquiring an additional 721,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in VIZIO during the first quarter worth about $16,741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

