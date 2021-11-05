VNT Chain Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $198,221.00 (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. Over the last week, VNT Chain has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. VNT Chain has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $198,221.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VNT Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00053072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

FLETA (FLETA) traded 65,832.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00013862 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.12 or 0.00244066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00012433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.83 or 0.00096296 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004371 BTC.

VNT Chain Profile

VNT Chain (CRYPTO:VNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VNT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

