Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Trading Down 3.1%

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) shares fell 3.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.85 and last traded at $29.99. 51,245 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 34,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonovia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.64.

Vonovia SE is a holding company, which engages in the management of residential units. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Other. The Rental segment combines all of the businesses that are aimed at the value-enhancing management of the company’s own residential units.

