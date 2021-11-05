Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) PT Raised to $220.00 at Loop Capital

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $205.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.33.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded up $4.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.59. The company had a trading volume of 15,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,128. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.92. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $132.06 and a twelve month high of $197.00. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,693.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total transaction of $6,218,815.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 809.5% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 273.0% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1,550.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

