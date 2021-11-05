W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.00 Per Share

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) announced a special dividend on Friday, November 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33.

W. R. Berkley has raised its dividend by 28.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. W. R. Berkley has a dividend payout ratio of 11.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect W. R. Berkley to earn $5.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.

NYSE:WRB traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.58. 506,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,898. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $61.49 and a fifty-two week high of $82.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in W. R. Berkley stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 52.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 457,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of W. R. Berkley worth $34,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.27.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

