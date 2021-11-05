Warby Parker (WRBY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 12th. Analysts expect Warby Parker to post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:WRBY opened at $55.15 on Friday. Warby Parker has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $59.78.

In other news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired 242,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.41 per share, with a total value of $13,217,494.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several research firms have commented on WRBY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “inline” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

