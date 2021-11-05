Warp Finance (WARP) Trading Up 3% Over Last Week

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 5th. In the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $369,882.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for $341.31 or 0.00558627 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Warp Finance alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012302 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005405 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004779 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Warp Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Warp Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.