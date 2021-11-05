WazirX Market Capitalization Achieves $491.30 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. WazirX has a total market cap of $491.30 million and approximately $60.92 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WazirX has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for $1.52 or 0.00002480 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00084973 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00081871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.34 or 0.00103522 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,449.57 or 0.07272574 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,993.27 or 0.94786851 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00022618 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 978,213,335 coins and its circulating supply is 323,780,251 coins. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

