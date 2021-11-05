Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Alcoa (AA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Alcoa (NYSE: AA) recently:

11/3/2021 – Alcoa had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $66.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Alcoa was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $52.00.

10/15/2021 – Alcoa had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $51.00 to $52.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Alcoa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Alcoa was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

10/5/2021 – Alcoa had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Alcoa had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Alcoa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/21/2021 – Alcoa had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $45.00 to $51.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Alcoa was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alcoa is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products. “

9/16/2021 – Alcoa had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Alcoa was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $49.94.

9/14/2021 – Alcoa had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $51.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:AA traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.83. 371,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,454,501. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 2.41. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $57.57.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.17) earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.48%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 78.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Alcoa by 7.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 1.3% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 25,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

