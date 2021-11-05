Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Banco de Sabadell (BNDSY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS: BNDSY) in the last few weeks:

11/1/2021 – Banco de Sabadell had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from €0.67 ($0.79) to €0.73 ($0.86). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Banco de Sabadell had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €0.67 ($0.79) to €0.70 ($0.82). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Banco de Sabadell had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €0.50 ($0.59) to €0.57 ($0.67). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Banco de Sabadell had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from €0.63 ($0.74) to €0.67 ($0.79). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNDSY remained flat at $$1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42. Banco de Sabadell, S.A. has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $1.67.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

