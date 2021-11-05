Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS):

10/21/2021 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $69.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $42.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $61.00 to $58.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $73.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $80.00 to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $42.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/17/2021 – Las Vegas Sands was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $60.00.

9/16/2021 – Las Vegas Sands was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $59.00.

9/14/2021 – Las Vegas Sands is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE LVS traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.64. 1,197,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,699,579. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.59 and a 52-week high of $66.76. The firm has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The business’s revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 62,109 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.6% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.3% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,701 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

