Weibo (WB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect Weibo to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $574.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.88 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 9.62%. Weibo’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Weibo to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Weibo stock opened at $43.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.04. Weibo has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $64.70.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Weibo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

About Weibo

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

