WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) PT Raised to $165.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Stephens from $140.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WCC. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WCC traded up $6.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,832. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08. WESCO International has a one year low of $46.42 and a one year high of $137.69.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.32%. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that WESCO International will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $119,470.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $435,675.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,101.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 6,102.8% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 548,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,795,000 after buying an additional 539,917 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 224,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,460,000 after buying an additional 61,281 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 176,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,264,000 after acquiring an additional 24,872 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth $37,803,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in WESCO International by 16.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 208,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 29,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.