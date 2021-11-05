Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s earnings. Western Asset Mortgage Capital posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Western Asset Mortgage Capital.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 9.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 17,657.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 294,700 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $840,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 887.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 216,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 194,145 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 841.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 166,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 148,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,083,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 125,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMC opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1,494.10, a current ratio of 1,494.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.75. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.98. The company has a market cap of $152.64 million, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

