Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Downgraded by TD Securities to “Hold”

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$2.25 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$2.75. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WEF. Raymond James set a C$2.90 price target on shares of Western Forest Products and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$2.60 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of TSE:WEF traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$1.95. 1,712,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,417. The firm has a market capitalization of C$674.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.26. Western Forest Products has a twelve month low of C$0.85 and a twelve month high of C$2.58.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$414.40 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Western Forest Products will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 37,000 shares of Western Forest Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.02, for a total transaction of C$74,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,336,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,699,954.22. Insiders have sold 193,211 shares of company stock valued at $397,473 in the last three months.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

