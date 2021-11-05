Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Given New C$2.75 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.03% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$2.90 price target on shares of Western Forest Products and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Western Forest Products in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$2.60 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.
Shares of Western Forest Products stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,712,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,417. Western Forest Products has a 52-week low of C$0.85 and a 52-week high of C$2.58. The company has a market cap of C$674.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.
In other news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 46,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total value of C$94,732.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,095,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,244,750. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,211 shares of company stock valued at $397,473.
About Western Forest Products
Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.
Featured Article: Hedge Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.