Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Given New C$2.75 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$2.90 price target on shares of Western Forest Products and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Western Forest Products in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$2.60 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of Western Forest Products stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,712,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,417. Western Forest Products has a 52-week low of C$0.85 and a 52-week high of C$2.58. The company has a market cap of C$674.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$414.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Forest Products will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 46,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total value of C$94,732.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,095,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,244,750. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,211 shares of company stock valued at $397,473.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

