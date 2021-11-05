Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW) versus JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Critical Review

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) and Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get JMP Group alerts:

6.3% of JMP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.6% of JMP Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares JMP Group and Wetouch Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JMP Group $115.50 million 1.33 -$4.70 million $0.63 12.22 Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Wetouch Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than JMP Group.

Profitability

This table compares JMP Group and Wetouch Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JMP Group 6.37% 32.27% 9.12% Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

JMP Group has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wetouch Technology has a beta of -0.83, meaning that its share price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for JMP Group and Wetouch Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JMP Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

JMP Group currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.60%. Given JMP Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe JMP Group is more favorable than Wetouch Technology.

Summary

JMP Group beats Wetouch Technology on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC provides investment banking, sales and trading, and equity research services to corporate and institutional clients, and alternative asset management products and services to institutional investors and high net-worth individuals. It operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Investment. The Broker-Dealer segment includes underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public & private capital markets raising transactions, financial advisory services in M&A, restructuring and other strategic transactions. The Asset Management segment involves in the management of pooled investment vehicles, including the company’s hedge funds and collateralized loan obligations. The Investment segment includes Company’s principal investments in public and private securities and investment funds managed by HCS, as well as any other net interest and income from investing activities, and interest expense related to the Company’s bond issuance. The company was founded by Joseph A. Jolson, Gerald L. Tuttle, Jr. and Carter D. Mack in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for JMP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JMP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.