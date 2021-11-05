Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Stake Decreased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,621 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $15,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.3% during the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 70.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 21,280 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 52.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,775,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,573 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.6% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,285,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,709,000 after acquiring an additional 153,505 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WPM opened at $40.29 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $50.62. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 50.90%. The firm had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.64.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

