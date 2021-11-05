Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Stock Position Raised by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 52.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,775,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,303,573 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.84% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $166,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on WPM. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.64.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $40.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.58. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $50.62.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.