Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Trading Down 0.5%

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF)’s share price traded down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.81. 8,956 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 22,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.67.

About Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF)

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. The company operates in two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. The company operates four mines in North West New South Wales; three open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, Werris Creek, and Sunnyside; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

