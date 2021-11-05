Whiteheart (WHITE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $38,123.00

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One Whiteheart coin can currently be bought for about $534.55 or 0.00865515 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $4.75 million and $38,123.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Whiteheart has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00084791 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00086793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.62 or 0.00103010 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,492.68 or 0.07274294 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,701.45 or 0.99903432 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00022659 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

