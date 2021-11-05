Widercoin (WDR) Price Hits $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One Widercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Widercoin has traded 32.4% lower against the US dollar. Widercoin has a market cap of $85,542.11 and approximately $19,889.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Widercoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00084791 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00086793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.62 or 0.00103010 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,492.68 or 0.07274294 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,701.45 or 0.99903432 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00022659 BTC.

About Widercoin

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Widercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Widercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Widercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Widercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Widercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.