Wilder World Price Hits $3.79 on Top Exchanges (WILD)

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Wilder World has a total market cap of $278.95 million and approximately $10.46 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wilder World has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wilder World coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.79 or 0.00006178 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wilder World alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00053569 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.75 or 0.00244354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00012356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.28 or 0.00096737 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Wilder World Coin Profile

Wilder World (CRYPTO:WILD) is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,683,300 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Buying and Selling Wilder World

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wilder World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wilder World using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wilder World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wilder World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.