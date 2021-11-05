William Blair Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.59) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.43). William Blair also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.83) EPS.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.83% and a negative net margin of 1,187.63%.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.13.

ACRS stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 16.17 and a current ratio of 16.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.46.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

