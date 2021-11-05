William Blair Weighs in on Envista Holdings Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Envista in a report issued on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NVST. Bank of America raised Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

NVST opened at $42.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.30. Envista has a fifty-two week low of $26.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52.

In related news, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $190,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the first quarter valued at about $6,391,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Envista by 966.2% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 81,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 73,605 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Envista by 8.8% in the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Envista by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Envista by 499.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 52,046 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

