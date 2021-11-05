William Blair Weighs in on Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $7.08 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $6.72. William Blair also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $8.07 EPS.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on JLL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $262.98 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $115.05 and a 52 week high of $272.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.13.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.