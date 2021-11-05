Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398,391 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,258 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.19% of Winnebago Industries worth $27,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,762,000 after purchasing an additional 25,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,557,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,817,000 after purchasing an additional 140,807 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 76,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Shares of WGO opened at $72.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.89. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.31 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

In other news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $55,390.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,212.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WGO. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.91.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.