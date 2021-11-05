Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,509,897 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 836,101 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.06% of Wipro worth $27,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 507,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 108,330 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Wipro by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 805,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 225,500 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Wipro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Wipro by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Wipro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. 2.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $8.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.62. Wipro Limited has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $9.96.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.12.

About Wipro

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

