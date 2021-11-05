WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:EMCB) Stock Price Up 0.3%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:EMCB)’s stock price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $75.27 and last traded at $75.16. Approximately 9,890 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 6,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.95.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.75.

