WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Position Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,191,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 51,876 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.47% of WisdomTree Investments worth $13,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $652,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 27,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,595,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,292,000 after purchasing an additional 542,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 667,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 184,700 shares in the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WETF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.98.

In other news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $59,041.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF opened at $6.75 on Friday. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $7.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.77.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.65 million. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

