WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $52.34 and last traded at $52.31. 123,292 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 131,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.05.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGGY. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $448,000.

