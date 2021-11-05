WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Bought by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,618,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,145 shares during the quarter. WNS comprises about 10.0% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned 5.30% of WNS worth $209,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WNS by 288.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 44.1% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 2,588.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 51.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the second quarter worth $207,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNS stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.54. 246,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,104. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.36. WNS has a twelve month low of $63.10 and a twelve month high of $91.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. WNS had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $254.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WNS shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.78.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

