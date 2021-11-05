Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st.

Wolverine World Wide has increased its dividend by 66.7% over the last three years. Wolverine World Wide has a payout ratio of 17.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

Wolverine World Wide stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,428. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.84.

WWW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

In related news, EVP James D. Zwiers sold 2,806 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $103,148.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $115,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,141 shares of company stock valued at $300,452. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wolverine World Wide stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,183 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.58% of Wolverine World Wide worth $15,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

