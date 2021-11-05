Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $581.00

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. Wolves of Wall Street has a total market cap of $492,602.74 and approximately $581.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wolves of Wall Street has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can currently be bought for approximately $77.32 or 0.00126544 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00053072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

FLETA (FLETA) traded up 65,832.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00013862 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.12 or 0.00244066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00012433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.83 or 0.00096296 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Profile

Wolves of Wall Street (CRYPTO:WOWS) is a coin. It was first traded on February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 21,114 coins and its circulating supply is 6,371 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Buying and Selling Wolves of Wall Street

