Wownero (WOW) Price Down 19.1% Over Last Week

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. Wownero has a market cap of $12.75 million and $45,897.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wownero has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.14 or 0.00084706 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000353 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00054080 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

About Wownero

Wownero is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

