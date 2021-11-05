X-CASH Price Up 10.4% This Week (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. In the last seven days, X-CASH has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. X-CASH has a total market cap of $6.02 million and approximately $126,397.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000511 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,797,565,611 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.