Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Price Target Raised to C$3.75

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential downside of 62.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.60 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.20 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.16.

Shares of XBC traded up C$0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,002. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.74 and a 52 week high of C$10.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.98. The company has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -203.67.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

