Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Price Target Increased to C$3.75 by Analysts at TD Securities

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities to C$3.75 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.60 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.20 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.61.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

Shares of XBC traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$3.85. 693,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,645. Xebec Adsorption has a twelve month low of C$2.49 and a twelve month high of C$11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.01. The company has a market cap of C$591.13 million and a P/E ratio of -10.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.82.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$32.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$28.19 million. As a group, analysts predict that Xebec Adsorption will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.