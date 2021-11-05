Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Trading Down 2.8%

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO)’s share price traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.74 and last traded at $1.76. 188,287 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,331,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenetic Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.45.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19 million. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 1,503.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Xenetic Biosciences Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XBIO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 18,077 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Xenetic Biosciences by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 80,949 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xenetic Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Xenetic Biosciences by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 17,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Xenetic Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

