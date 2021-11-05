Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Trading Down 2.8%

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO)’s share price traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.74 and last traded at $1.76. 188,287 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,331,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenetic Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.45.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XBIO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 18,077 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Xenetic Biosciences by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 80,949 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xenetic Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Xenetic Biosciences by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 17,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Xenetic Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 4.22% of the company’s stock.
About Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO)
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.
