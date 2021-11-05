XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,037,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540,397 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.93% of XpresSpa Group worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XpresSpa Group by 117.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 25,705 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of XpresSpa Group by 69.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 52,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

Get XpresSpa Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XSPA opened at $1.39 on Friday. XpresSpa Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $3.33. The company has a market cap of $146.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.50.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 150.69% and a negative return on equity of 33.94%. The company had revenue of $9.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 million. Research analysts anticipate that XpresSpa Group, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Doug Satzman sold 21,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $28,532.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Berry purchased 24,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,196.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded XpresSpa Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

XpresSpa Group Profile

XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA).

Receive News & Ratings for XpresSpa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XpresSpa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.