Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) Director Gordon Bowerman Acquires 10,000 Shares

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) Director Gordon Bowerman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,810,876 shares in the company, valued at C$6,669,033.

Shares of TSE:YGR traded up C$0.08 on Friday, hitting C$1.80. The company had a trading volume of 237,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,291. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.42. Yangarra Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.44 and a 1 year high of C$2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$154.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

Separately, Raymond James set a C$3.25 price target on shares of Yangarra Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yangarra Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.94.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.