Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.32

Shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.32 and traded as high as $15.60. Yanzhou Coal Mining shares last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 5,505 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on YZCAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, DBS Vickers lowered Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, including methanol, liquid wax, stable light hydrocarbon, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, etc., as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

