YUMMY Reaches Market Cap of $13.67 Million (YUMMY)

YUMMY (CURRENCY:YUMMY) traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 5th. One YUMMY coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. YUMMY has a total market capitalization of $13.67 million and $558,587.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YUMMY has traded up 72% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YUMMY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00084541 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00077270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.81 or 0.00100409 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,500.73 or 0.99900512 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,464.64 or 0.07252263 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00022832 BTC.

YUMMY Profile

YUMMY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 769,148,343,649 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

YUMMY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUMMY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YUMMY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YUMMY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YUMMY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.