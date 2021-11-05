Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect that BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BioLineRx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). BioLineRx reported earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLineRx will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BioLineRx.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03).

BLRX opened at $2.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLineRx has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BioLineRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the 1st quarter valued at $558,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BioLineRx by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its oncology programs include Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is therapy platform used in the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and AGI-134 is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

